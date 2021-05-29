Left Menu

Let us fight COVID-19 together: Jitendra Singh urges all parties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:44 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday urged all political parties and civil societies to rise above their differences and fight Covid pandemic jointly.

“At this hour of calamity, we are expected to strive together for the benefit of humanity,” a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension quoted the minister of state as saying.

The minister made the remarks while dispatching a consignment of ration items for Covid-affected people of his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur. The consignment comprising packets of rice, cereals and other food items was a part of the regular community support being extended by the minister over the last one month in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

“This particular consignment will also coincide with the community service activities undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party to commemorate the completion of seven years of the Modi government on May 30,” the statement said.

While sending off the consignment, Dr Singh recalled that the earlier consignments sent by him through voluntary sources consisted of separate kits containing face masks, sanitiser and other accessories.

He further said in addition to the six districts of his Lok Sabha constituency, the Covid-related material in earlier consignments was also distributed in other parts of the Jammu division including districts of Jammu and Samba.

