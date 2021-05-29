Left Menu

Goa: Congress claims Cuncolim Municipal Corporations are of Congress supporters

Congress Party on Friday countered the statement made by Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai claiming that Margao Municipal Council is the only Council which is formed by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Cuncolim and Sankhali Municipal Councils are of Congress' supporters.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress Party on Friday countered the statement made by Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai claiming that Margao Municipal Council is the only Council which is formed by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Cuncolim and Sankhali Municipal Councils are of Congress' supporters. "The Cuncolim Municipal Council is comprising Congress supporters who sweeped the recently held municipal elections defeating the BJP under the able leadership of young Congress leader Yuri Alemao and guidance of former Minister Joaquim Alemao," De Souza said.

"Dharmesh Saglani and other councillors fought the legal battle to defeat the BJP in Sankhali Municipal Council. Those who feel that they are the only masters of politics must know these ground realities," the Congress leader stated. Some politicians in Goa are pushing forward lies for their own political benefits. "They feel that the Congress party needs their clutches to survive. Congress Party always does politics with truth and honesty and moves ahead winning peoples confidence," De Souza added.

De Souza said that the Congress Party is firmly building its organisation at the grassroot levels. He further claimed that the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress teams have won people's hearts with their selfless service during the ongoing COVID pandemic. (ANI)

