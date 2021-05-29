Left Menu

IUML protests outside Lakshadweep Administration Office against new regulations

The enire Opposition is opposing Lakshadweep reforms, as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday organised a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administration Office in Kochi against the regulations made by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and submitted a memorandum to the administrator demanding to withdraw the new regulations.

The enire Opposition is opposing Lakshadweep reforms, as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday organised a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administration Office in Kochi against the regulations made by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and submitted a memorandum to the administrator demanding to withdraw the new regulations. Talking to the media, ET Muhammad Basheer, Lok Sabha MP, and National Organising Secretary of IUML said the Lakshadweep administrator is challenging the country's democratic system through anti-people and anti-Constitutional measures.

"Muslim League will continue its strong agitation until the wrong policies of the island's administrator and the central government that supports him are corrected. The Administrator is trying to make the island tense through anti-people measures. The life of the islanders, who were in a peaceful atmosphere, became very difficult when Praful Patel became the new administrator. The court itself had to express concern," the IUML leader said. He alleged that Patel is trying to implement the Central government's policies in the Union Territory which could lead to "serious consequences".

"Even those who protest against the brutal measures on social media are being prosecuted and arrested. Efforts are being made to invite monopolies to the island by reducing the rent of the land. The administrator is trying to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own policies by abolishing the panchayat raj system, banning beef, establishing bureaucratic sovereignty over the democratic system, and prosecuting innocent fishermen. Attempts are being made to privatize the air ambulance system, including Bangara Island," said Basheer. "This can lead to serious consequences. It is the responsibility of all who desire good, to stand with the people of the island. Everyone must stand together in this struggle," he added.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and the neighbouring state of Kerala. Recently, many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that the "anti-people policies" announced by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel are withdrawn. (ANI)

