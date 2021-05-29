Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav urges BJP govt to waive off interest on house, water tax fines

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday requested the BJP government to waive off interest on fine and arrears in house and water tax bills to give relief to the urban population hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Considering how the economic condition of people living in cities has been hit because of coronavirus, the BJP government is urged to waive off interest on any kind of fines and arrears in the bills of house tax and water tax.” “This will give a lot of relief to the lower and middle class in this period of crisis,” he added.

