BJP to hold programmes in West Bengal from June 1 to discuss post-poll violence

By Kumar Gaurav In view of the post-poll violence that took place in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to hold public programmes to discuss upon the prevalent issues, as per party sources on Saturday.

It will be the party's first outreach programme after the post-poll violence in the state. BJP has decided to organise a three-day programme between June 1-3. The BJP will conduct video conferences with party workers who hold positions up to the district level and with a virtual audience of 300-400 people. During these programmes, 20 minutes will be kept aside for a Question and Answer (Q &A) session. The party aims to spread awareness about the 'West Bengal violence', that took place in this year's Assembly election, among its cadres through social media and other media outlets.

The core theme of these programmes will be 'Democracy being undermined in West Bengal with heinous crimes'. Unlike previously held polls, West Bengal witnessed a lot of post-poll violence. BJP sources have claimed that they have lost many workers after a post poll violence erupted following the election results in the state. The current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won this Assembly election for the third term in a row.

On many occasions, several BJP leaders said that before this year's Assembly election results were announced, BJP lost hundreds of its leaders in political killings in the last two years. In this year's post poll violence in the state, several leaders said that they have lost more than three dozen of our party workers. Many even alleged that these killings were incited by the Trinamool Congress party. "Now with these programmes, the party aims to bring light upon Mamata Banerjee-led government and its polices. BJP aims to reach out to its workers in the whole country and tell them and make them aware about what is happening in West Bengal. The party aims to give messages to its cadres in West Bengal that Bharatiya Janta Party stands with all its workers and will continue to stand with them," the sources cited.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state. A bench of Justice Vineet Saran and BR Gavai was informed that FIRs have been registered in these cases and that the investigation is going on.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing at least 16 people and triggering an alleged exodus. (ANI)

