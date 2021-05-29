Union minister Smriti Irani sends O2 concentrators, masks to Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani has sent oxygen concentrators, N-95 masks and PPE kits, among other Covid-related relief items, for the people of her Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

These items were handed over to the Amethi Chief Medical Officer Ashutosh Dubey at the camp office of the district magistrate by the Union minister’s representative, Vijay Gupta, and BJP district president Durgesh Tripathi.

Irani is minister for women and child development and textiles.

Gupta said the MP is continuously working to help prevent the coronavirus infection from spreading.

Keeping this in mind and also the requirement of the people of Amethi, 42 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 N-95 masks, 15,000 soaps and 200 high concentration masks have been sent by her for hospitals here, he said.

Gupta said that she has also sent N-95 masks and soaps for the police department and these have been handed over to superintendent of police Dinesh Singh.

Masks and soaps have also been sent for sanitation workers and anganwadi workers, he said, adding that personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been sent for surveillance teams.

Lawyers, journalists and newspaper distributors, and priests residing in temples will also be given these things sent by the MP through party workers, he said Gupta informed that six oxygen plants are being set up in the district with the efforts of the MP.

BJP leader Irani was here on Friday to take stock of the arrangements made to deal with the Covid pandemic.

