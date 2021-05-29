Left Menu

BSP MLA demands arrest of Randeep Hooda over 9-year-old comments against Mayawati

The BSP leader is revered by crores of people in the country and actor Randeep Hooda has hurt their sentiments by making such humiliating remarks, Singh told reporters here.The MLA demanded strict action against the actor.Hooda is presently facing a social media storm over the nine-year-old video in which hes seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati.The 43-second clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:11 IST
BSP MLA demands arrest of Randeep Hooda over 9-year-old comments against Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BSP leader and MLA Umashankar Singh on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of actor Randeep Hooda over his alleged objectionable comments against party supremo Mayawati, after a video clip of him making the remarks nine years ago resurfaced. ''The BSP leader is revered by crores of people in the country and actor Randeep Hooda has hurt their sentiments by making such humiliating remarks,'' Singh told reporters here.

The MLA demanded strict action against the actor.

Hooda is presently facing a social media storm over the nine-year-old video in which he's seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

The 43-second clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. In the video Hooda cracks a joke, being castigated as casteist and sexist, and is seen laughing along with the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021