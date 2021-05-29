Talks between Russian, Belarusian leaders continue into second day - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:02 IST
Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the southern Russian town of Sochi continued into a second day on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Lukashenko flew into Russia on Friday for talks with Putin amid an uproar in Europe over the grounding of a passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger.
"Discussion between the two presidents continue today," Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
