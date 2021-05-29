Left Menu

Maha: Darekar demands action in BJP worker assault case

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:10 IST
Maha: Darekar demands action in BJP worker assault case
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday met police officials in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and demanded action in the case of a party worker getting beaten up in Jalna some days ago.

Darekar, leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, said he met Aurangabad Range Inspector General of Police KMM Prasanna.

Darekar demanded action against senior officials, including the inspector and deputy superintendent of police of the area where the incident took place.

The BJP worker, identified as Shivraj Narialwale, was hit on April 9 by some policemen in a hospital in Jalna, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021