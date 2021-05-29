Delhi govt proposed reopening markets, request turned down by LG: AAP trade wing

AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal alleged that the Delhi government proposed reopening of markets, but the request was turned down by LG and DDMA Chairman Anil Baijal, a claim termed ''baseless, false and misleading'' by senior sources present in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairperson Goyal claimed Baijal wasn't convinced about the idea of resuming market operations, but industries and construction were permitted to reopen.

''The Delhi government proposed reopening of markets, but the request was turned down by LG and Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman Anil Baijal,'' he claimed.

He further said the BJP must not spread lies on social media that it was the Delhi government which did not allow markets to reopen as it was the LG who didn't sanction it.

''If the BJP leaders are indeed concerned about marketers, they must request the LG to allow reopening of markets and ask him to call for a DDMA meeting,'' said Goyal.

He further said that the Delhi government will do everything that it can to seek permission for reopening of markets.

Reacting to it, a senior source who was present at the meeting said, ''The statement is baseless, false and misleading. Leave aside proposing or discussing in the DDMA meeting, the matter of markets was not even there on its agenda.'' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)