BJP's double standards on Chandrapur liquor ban exposed: Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of adopting ''double standards'' on the issue of lifting the ban on liquor in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday revoked the liquor ban in the Chandrapur district of Vidarbha, six years after it was imposed by the erstwhile Fadnavis-led government.

Advertisement

Reacting to the decision, Fadnavis had said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision to lift the liquor ban was ''unfortunate'' and it will have consequences in the long run.

''Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had supported the move (to revoke the liquor ban) in the recent budget session. This dichotomy of the BJP has been exposed on the issue,'' state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement and a video.

He alleged the BJP was a party with double standards ''which is ready to stoop to any level for political opportunism''.

''Fadnavis had said (in the Assembly) that he had a tariff card of illegal liquor with him. Fadnavis had also said that those people who were involved in this illegal trade would not allow the MVA government to decide to lift the liquor embargo,'' Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)