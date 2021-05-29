Left Menu

BJP's double standards on Chandrapur liquor ban exposed: Cong

This dichotomy of the BJP has been exposed on the issue, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement and a video.He alleged the BJP was a party with double standards which is ready to stoop to any level for political opportunism.Fadnavis had said in the Assembly that he had a tariff card of illegal liquor with him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:02 IST
BJP's double standards on Chandrapur liquor ban exposed: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of adopting ''double standards'' on the issue of lifting the ban on liquor in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday revoked the liquor ban in the Chandrapur district of Vidarbha, six years after it was imposed by the erstwhile Fadnavis-led government.

Reacting to the decision, Fadnavis had said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision to lift the liquor ban was ''unfortunate'' and it will have consequences in the long run.

''Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had supported the move (to revoke the liquor ban) in the recent budget session. This dichotomy of the BJP has been exposed on the issue,'' state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement and a video.

He alleged the BJP was a party with double standards ''which is ready to stoop to any level for political opportunism''.

''Fadnavis had said (in the Assembly) that he had a tariff card of illegal liquor with him. Fadnavis had also said that those people who were involved in this illegal trade would not allow the MVA government to decide to lift the liquor embargo,'' Sawant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021