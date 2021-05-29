Nadda thanks PM Modi for announcing welfare schemes for children orphaned due to to COVID-1

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing welfare schemes for children who lost their parents to COVID-19 and said the decisions would help strengthen the future of the country.

On the eve of his government's second anniversary in its second term, Modi announced a number of welfare measures for children orphaned due to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education. ''These decisions of the prime minister are very sensitive and will strengthen the future of India. I thank Modi ji for this.

Advertisement

''Free education and health insurance will be arranged for these children by the Modi government. Children will get monthly allowance on attaining 18 years of age and Rs 10 lakh will be given from PM Cares Fund on attaining 23 years,'' Nadda said in a series of tweets.

He also thanked the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states, who have announced such schemes.

''These children are our family and our responsibility. We will be with them every step of the way. Best wishes for the future dear kids!,'' Nadda said.

BJP leaders said most states ruled by their party have also announced their own schemes for children which includes stipend till the age of 18 so that their guardians can take care of them. If there are no guardians, the states will take care of them in their child care centres.

Nadda had earlier asked all chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to work on schemes to help children orphaned due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)