DMK MP Raja bereaved

Senior DMK leader and party MP A Raja's wife died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

Parameshwari was suffering from advanced cancer for about six months.

''It is with profound grief and sorrow, we would like to inform the sad demise of Mrs Parameshwari, wife of Honourable Member of Parliament A Raja at 19:05 (7.05 pm) on 29.05.2021,'' a release from Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, where she was admitted said.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the death.

She stood by Raja in crises, Stalin said in a statement and condoled the death.

Raja represents the Nilgiris constituency in the Lok Sabha.

