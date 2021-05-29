Left Menu

DMK MP Raja bereaved

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:02 IST
DMK MP Raja bereaved
  • Country:
  • India

Senior DMK leader and party MP A Raja's wife died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

Parameshwari was suffering from advanced cancer for about six months.

''It is with profound grief and sorrow, we would like to inform the sad demise of Mrs Parameshwari, wife of Honourable Member of Parliament A Raja at 19:05 (7.05 pm) on 29.05.2021,'' a release from Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, where she was admitted said.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the death.

She stood by Raja in crises, Stalin said in a statement and condoled the death.

Raja represents the Nilgiris constituency in the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021