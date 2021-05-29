Left Menu

Modi govt anniversary: BJP leaders to participate in Covid relief activities in 1 lakh villages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:09 IST
To mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, all BJP leaders, from the booth level to Union ministers, will participate in the Covid prevention and relief activities to be organised in one lakh villages, party leader Anil Baluni said on Saturday.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has decided not to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its government at the Centre, but instead organise relief works across the country.

BJP workers will observe the anniversary as ''Seva Diwas'' and its workers will dedicate themselves to relief activities and serve the people, Baluni said.

Under the guidance of BJP president J P Nadda, party workers on Sunday will organise activities related to Covid prevention and relief in one lakh villages with Union ministers and ministers in BJP-ruled states participating in these programmes in at least two villages, he said in a statement issued by the party.

In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic and in the run up to the anniversary, Baluni said BJP workers have distributed food to 30 lakh households and provided ration kits to 18 lakh families so far.

He said as many as 11 lakh BJP workers are engaged in spreading awareness on the vaccination drive against the infection. More than 4,000 Covid care helplines have also been started by the party, Baluni said.

The BJP had refrained from organising any major event to celebrate the Modi government's anniversary last year due to the Covid outbreak and various restrictions to stop its spread.

