Maha: Man gets life sentence for killing alcoholic brother
The district court here in Maharashtra on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his jobless younger brother in 2017 after the latter demanded money for buying alcohol.
Thane principal district and sessions court judge R M Joshi convicted the accused, Sunil Mane, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.
According to the prosecution, Sunil Mane attacked his younger brother Aakash (19) with a stick at their house in Bhiwandi on October 12, 2017 after the latter demanded Rs 2,000 for buying liquor.
The prosecution examined a total of 12 witnesses during the trial.
The accused and his parents are daily wagers.
