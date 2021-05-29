Left Menu

Maha: Man gets life sentence for killing alcoholic brother

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:17 IST
The district court here in Maharashtra on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his jobless younger brother in 2017 after the latter demanded money for buying alcohol.

Thane principal district and sessions court judge R M Joshi convicted the accused, Sunil Mane, under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the prosecution, Sunil Mane attacked his younger brother Aakash (19) with a stick at their house in Bhiwandi on October 12, 2017 after the latter demanded Rs 2,000 for buying liquor.

The prosecution examined a total of 12 witnesses during the trial.

The accused and his parents are daily wagers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

