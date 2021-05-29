Left Menu

MP junior doctors threaten strike amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have threatened to go on strike if their demands like free treatment for them and their families in case they contract COVID-19 are not met by Sunday.MP Junior Doctors Association president Arvind Meena told PTI on Saturday that, if the demands are not met, its members will abstain from work from Monday and stop COVID-19 duties by Tuesday.We want beds for junior doctors serving COVID-19 patients to be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:39 IST
MP junior doctors threaten strike amid COVID-19 outbreak
  • Country:
  • India

Some 3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have threatened to go on strike if their demands like free treatment for them and their families in case they contract COVID-19 are not met by Sunday.

MP Junior Doctors Association president Arvind Meena told PTI on Saturday that, if the demands are not met, its members will abstain from work from Monday and stop COVID-19 duties by Tuesday.

''We want beds for junior doctors serving COVID-19 patients to be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection. Treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their kin. We also need a hike in stipend,'' Meena said.

He said there are some 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the association.

They had protested on May 6 but resumed work a few hours later after the MP government assured them that their demands would be met.

''While the state government promised 23 days ago that our demands would be met, nothing has moved since,'' Meena claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021