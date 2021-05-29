MP junior doctors threaten strike amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have threatened to go on strike if their demands like free treatment for them and their families in case they contract COVID-19 are not met by Sunday.

MP Junior Doctors Association president Arvind Meena told PTI on Saturday that, if the demands are not met, its members will abstain from work from Monday and stop COVID-19 duties by Tuesday.

''We want beds for junior doctors serving COVID-19 patients to be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection. Treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their kin. We also need a hike in stipend,'' Meena said.

He said there are some 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the association.

They had protested on May 6 but resumed work a few hours later after the MP government assured them that their demands would be met.

''While the state government promised 23 days ago that our demands would be met, nothing has moved since,'' Meena claimed.

