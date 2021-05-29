Left Menu

Pondy BJP team meets party prez in Delhi over govt formation

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:01 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda in a press conference in Chennai. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member team from the Puducherry unit of the BJP called on the party's national president J P Nadda on Saturday in Delhi to end the stalemate in the expansion of the AINRC-led NDA government here.

The team comprised Legislature party leader A Namassivayam and the general secretary of the party here `Embalam` R Selvam.

Presently, only the AINRC leader N Rangasamy assumed the office of Chief Minister after he was sworn in at a simple ceremony in Raj Nivas here on May 7.

The formation of a full-fledged Ministry faced a near-crisis with the BJP reportedly insisting that the post of Speaker and also the Deputy Chief Minister be allotted to the party besides one ministerial post.

Rangasamy is reportedly not inclined to concede the demand particularly in earmarking the post of Deputy Chief Minister and of the Speaker to the BJP, the sources in AINRC said.

It is to sort out the issue that Namassivayam and Selvam met the national president of the party to apprise him of the current political situation here, a press release from the BJP said today.

Puducherry went to the Assembly polls on April 6 and the results of the polls were declared on May 2.

The AINRC emerged victorious from 10 seats while the BJP was returned to the House from six constituencies.

There are three nominated members belonging to the BJP, who was appointed to the territorial Assembly by the Central government.

There are six Independents.

The opposition has six DMK and two Congress legislators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

