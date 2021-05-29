Left Menu

Andhra: Opposition expresses dissatisfaction over governance as YSRCP completes 2 years

As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government will complete two years of ruling in Andhra Pradesh on May 30, opposition parties on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the governance.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government will complete two years of ruling in Andhra Pradesh on May 30, opposition parties on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the governance. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson, K Pattabhiram called the two years of Jagan's rule "devastating".

"YSRCP's corrupt misrule has thrown the state into deep crisis. State financial position is disastrous. The YSRCP government is raising debts indiscriminately and looting that money. Corrupt practices of Jagan's rule have become a burden for the people," Pattabhiram said. Congress Andhra Pradesh president Sake Sailajanath claimed that there is no administration at all in the state.

"The Jagan government has utterly failed in all aspects. The government should at least provide proper treatment to COVID patients and provide free vaccination to all people in the state," Sailajanath demanded. Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary, K Ramakrishna alleged that the Jagan rule has been "vindictive and vengeful" towards political rivals.

"Though the welfare schemes are somewhat beneficial to the people, there is no development in the state," said Ramakrishna. (ANI)

