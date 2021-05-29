Maratha quota: BJP MP meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Saturday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar here to discuss the Maratha quota issue.

The BJP leader said people were emotional about the issue and it was for political leaders to bring about a solution.

The Supreme Court had on May 5 struck down a state law that gave reservations to the Maratha community in jobs and education.

Ambedkar said reservations were a tool to connect society with the system but political parties were not interested in it.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP, on Friday, said he had submitted a list of five demands to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, adding that a agitation for reservations would start from Raigad Fort if these were not met by June 6.

