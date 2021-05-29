Left Menu

Maratha quota: BJP MP meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:26 IST
Maratha quota: BJP MP meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Saturday met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar here to discuss the Maratha quota issue.

The BJP leader said people were emotional about the issue and it was for political leaders to bring about a solution.

The Supreme Court had on May 5 struck down a state law that gave reservations to the Maratha community in jobs and education.

Ambedkar said reservations were a tool to connect society with the system but political parties were not interested in it.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP, on Friday, said he had submitted a list of five demands to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, adding that a agitation for reservations would start from Raigad Fort if these were not met by June 6.

PTI COR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021