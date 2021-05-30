Left Menu

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony - reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported. A spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 00:50 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported.

A spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports. The Sun said guests were invited at the last minute to the central London ceremony and said even senior members of Johnson's office were unaware of the wedding plans.

Weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019. Last year they announced they were engaged and that they were expecting a child.

Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April. The Sun had previously reported that wedding invitations had been sent to friends and family for July 2022.

