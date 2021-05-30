Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained citizen

Russia will move ahead with a second $500 million loan to Belarus next month, following talks between the two countries' leaders amid uproar in the West over the grounding of a passenger jet in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger.

President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held a second day of talks, as well as a yacht tour, in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Saturday, as the Russian leader showed his longstanding ally support in this latest standoff with the West.

Belarus opposition leader hails world support after journalist arrest

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Saturday hailed support from around the world after Minsk scrambled a warplane to intercept a flight and arrested a dissident journalist on board. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on pro-democracy protests after a disputed election last year.

German government agrees on reform for care homes

Germany's government has agreed on a health care reform that includes a billion euro annual tax subsidy to increase the pay for nursing staff and reduce the contributions of care home residents, according to a draft bill seen by Reuters. From next year, the government plans to annually contribute one billion euros ($1.22 billion) to Germany's long-term care insurance, which is part of the obligatory health insurance, according to the document.

UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony - reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported. A spokeswoman for Johnson's Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports.

Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state

Kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who had been held captive after being abducted last month from a northern Nigerian university, a senior member of the teaching staff said on Saturday. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwest Nigeria in the last few months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December. The inability of security forces to crack down on kidnapping gangs has sparked protests against perceived government inaction.

Qatar charges migrant activist with taking payment to spread disinformation

Qatar's public prosecution has charged a Kenyan man who has written about migrant rights in the Gulf Arab state with receiving payment to spread disinformation, the government's communication office (GCO) said on Saturday. Malcolm Bidali, who had been writing under a pseudonym, was arrested on May 5 for violating Qatar's security laws, according to a Qatari official. Rights groups have voiced concern that his detention may be in reprisal for human rights work.

Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Saturday. Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides.

'My soul has left me': family grieves after El Salvador mass grave discovered

In his wrinkled hands, Jose de la Cruz held a tangled gold-colored necklace adorned with hearts and a pendant spelling out the word "love." The necklace belonged to his granddaughter Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, one of more than a dozen people suspected to have been murdered by a former El Savaldoran police officer, Hugo Osorio, in his home.

Mayor of Colombia's Cali reports 13 deaths, says many were possibly protest-related

At least 13 people died on Friday in the Colombian city of Cali, the epicenter of demonstrations across the country, and many of those deaths may have been linked to protests, Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said on Saturday. Friday marked a month of often bloody demonstrations across the country. The government has linked 17 civilian deaths and the deaths of two police officers to the protests, which started on April 28, while rights groups say dozens more civilians have been killed by security forces.

Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car disaster, one under house arrest

An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy could leave prison, with one being placed under house arrest, Italian media reported. The chief prosecutor of the city of Verbania, Olimpia Bossi, confirmed the judge's ruling in comments made to reporters on RAI television.

