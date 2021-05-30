PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 77th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am on Sunday. It will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.
The radio programme comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is completing 7 years in power. In his previous Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister had lauded that health care workers and hospitals for using technology for offering consultations to the patients amid the COVID-19 crisis.
In 'Mann Ki Baat' held in April, PM Modi had also appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mann Ki Baat
- Narendra Modi
- All India Radio
- Mann
- PM Modi
- Doordarshan
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi instructed that COVID-19 testing needs to be scaled up further in areas with high test positivity rates: PMO.
COVID-19: Empower ASHA, anganwadi workers with all necessary tools to boost fight in rural areas, says PM Narendra Modi.
Important to ensure proper distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas: PM Narendra Modi at COVID-19 review meet.
PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure people are safely evacuated.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs review meeting to evaluate damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat: Official.