Left Menu

Gehlot targets Centre over frequent rise in fuel prices

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:27 IST
Gehlot targets Centre over frequent rise in fuel prices
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday lashed out at the central government over the frequent rise in fuel prices and inflation and said the common people have been badly affected by it.

He said that the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in several states.

''On the one hand, the common man is disturbed due to Covid and declining income and on the other hand, the Modi government is causing inconvenience through high inflation,'' the chief minister said.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, claimed one-third income of the central government comes from taxes on petrol and diesel.

''When the central government was supposed to give relief by reducing tax on petrol-diesel, it imposed a new tax (on petrol and diesel) in the budget this year. This has increased transportation charges due to which inflation is increasing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021