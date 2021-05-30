Gehlot targets Centre over frequent rise in fuel prices

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday lashed out at the central government over the frequent rise in fuel prices and inflation and said the common people have been badly affected by it.

He said that the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in several states.

Advertisement

''On the one hand, the common man is disturbed due to Covid and declining income and on the other hand, the Modi government is causing inconvenience through high inflation,'' the chief minister said.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, claimed one-third income of the central government comes from taxes on petrol and diesel.

''When the central government was supposed to give relief by reducing tax on petrol-diesel, it imposed a new tax (on petrol and diesel) in the budget this year. This has increased transportation charges due to which inflation is increasing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)