Congress workers in Mumbai protest against Centre over fuel price hike, Covid-19 management

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked seven years of power at the Centre, Congress workers near the party office in Mumbai held protests against the Centre over issues of fuel price hike and Covid-19 management. Former Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Nana Patole also joined the protest.

As per an official statement, the leader said that the country has been in a constant state of decline under the seven-year rule of the PM Modi-led Central government and its people are suffering serious consequences. "In the last seven years, Centre has ravaged the country in the name of development. In 70 years, the Congress government has firmly established the country as a prosperous, self-respecting nation in the world. Maharashtra Congress will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Modi government's seven-year black rule," said Patole, who is also the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Giving more information in this regard, Patole said that promises like giving two crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh in each person's account, doubling farmers' income, bringing down black money in India, reducing inflation in 100 days - all lie in doldrums. "BJP came to power but even after seven years, he could not fulfill any of the promises made by Modi. In seven years, inflation has risen so much that it has become difficult for people to make ends meet," Patole said yesterday.

As of today, on completion of seven years of BJP-led Central government, the party's national President JP Nadda congratulated PM Modi and informed that the party will celebrate the day as "Seva Diwas". In a series of tweets, Nadda also extended his wishes to the "National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family", and said PM Modi's leadership and guidance has paved way for "Atmanirbhar Bharat". (ANI)

