Iranian official Pourmohammadi denies he was appointed as central bank chief

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iran's Budget and Planning Organisation Deputy Chief Hamid Pourmohammadi on Sunday denied media reports which said he had replaced Abdolnaser Hemmati as central bank governor, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. State TV and other state media also denied a report that Pourmohammadi is replacing Hemmati.

Iran's Tasnim news agency had reported that President Hassan Rouhani had dismissed Hemmati, who is running in the June presidential election.

