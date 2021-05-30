Iranian official Pourmohammadi denies he was appointed as central bank chief

Iran's Budget and Planning Organisation Deputy Chief Hamid Pourmohammadi on Sunday denied media reports which said he had replaced Abdolnaser Hemmati as central bank governor, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. State TV and other state media also denied a report that Pourmohammadi is replacing Hemmati.

Iran's Tasnim news agency had reported that President Hassan Rouhani had dismissed Hemmati, who is running in the June presidential election.

