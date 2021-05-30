Left Menu

While BJP workers help people during Covid, some parties lowering country's morale: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday flagged off a convoy of trucks carrying Covid relief material for Delhi, saying while crores of his party's workers serve the people, some political parties work to lower the morale of the country during the pandemic.

To mark the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, BJP leaders and workers are participating in Covid prevention and relief activities on Sunday. The BJP has decided not to celebrate the anniversary of its government at the Centre, but instead organise relief works across the country.

The BJP chief said that some political parties seem to be in ''quarantine'', while BJP leaders and workers are helping people by providing them food, ration and Covid-related equipment.

''We are serving and they are creating hurdles. Some political parties issued irresponsible statements on lockdown and vaccination and worked to lower the morale of the country,'' Nadda said before flagging off the vehicles from his residence.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that the convoy of seven trucks carries four lakh face shields, 5,000 ration kits, one lakh face masks and 5,000 oxygen cannulas. These will be distributed to health workers and people, he said.

On the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, BJP workers are committed to serve the people observing 'Sewa Diwas', Verma said, highlighting that 30 crore people have been helped by party workers during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

