On 7 yrs of NDA govt, BJP workers donate blood in Srinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party workers from the party's Kashmir unit on Sunday donated blood at a hospital in Srinagar to mark the completion of seven years of BJP-led government at the Centre.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:22 IST
On 7 yrs of NDA govt, BJP workers donate blood in Srinagar
BJP workers donate blood in J-K's Srinagar on completion of 7 yrs of govt in Centre (photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party workers from the party's Kashmir unit on Sunday donated blood at a hospital in Srinagar to mark the completion of seven years of BJP-led government at the Centre. The party is observing the day as "Seva Diwas" amid muted celebrations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp witnessed huge enthusiasm from the local party leaders and workers who reached in large numbers to donate blood at Srinagar's LD Hospital. Speaking to ANI, a local BJP leader, Dr Ali Mohammad, who donated blood, said the message of the drive is to encourage people to help each other during the time of need.

"The blood donation camp signifies the principle of sacrifice which is one of the core values of our party. Today, on the complication of seven years of our government, we are trying to send the message that everyone should help each other. We are working on the party's principle of 'Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas'," said Mohammad. Another party worker Manzoor Ahmad informed that apart from blood, BJP workers across the country are also donating rations, medicines, and other aid to people in need.

"We donated blood because many people across the nation need it for survival. There could not have been a better way to celebrate the completion of seven years of our government, than helping to save someone's life," said Bashir Ahmad, a BJP worker. He added that the BJP is a party of development. "Due to COVID pandemic, some works were delayed that will be completed soon. Some parties are trying to defame us and we will not let that happen," he said.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the Congress-led UPA. The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA government was re-elected in 2019 with the BJP alone winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

