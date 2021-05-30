India will emerge victorious in fight against COVID-19: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday asked political parties not to indulge in motivated criticism when the country is faced with a once-in-a-century crisis like Covid and said India will emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic only with a united resolve.

Addressing a virtual meet under the shadow of coronavirus, he appealed to all political parties to rise above narrow interests and fight the Covid pandemic collectively on a war footing.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, on Sunday presided over Covid ''seva'' programme at seven panchayat locations in Jammu & Kashmir, to mark the completion of seven years of the Modi government.

Hundreds of needy people were given dry ration, sanitizers, face masks, oximeters and other relief material at all the locations in different districts, joined by prominent leaders, District Development Council (DDC) chairmen and party representatives.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several historic and pro-people decisions in the last seven years to reach out to the last man in the last queue in the true spirit of ''antyodaya''.

He said ''this is not an occasion to indulge in motivated criticism when we are faced with a once-in-a-century crisis like this'' and underlined that only with a united resolve, India will emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19.

The minister also expressed satisfaction that the Covid situation almost remained under control and stable in all the six districts of his parliamentary constituency (Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur) in comparison to other parts of the Union Territory.

Singh said in view of the threat of the spread of COVID-19 to the villages in the constituency, 'tele-consultation' facilities are being set up and this will reduce the burden of patients at district hospitals through indiscriminate referral system.

He said nearly 67 to 70 per cent vaccination has been done in Jammu and Kashmir for people aged above 45, which is more than the national average and is an encouraging sign that people across the Union Territory are coming forward to get vaccinated without hesitation.

