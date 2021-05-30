'Morally wrong, politically incorrect' on my part to attend UDF meeting: Kerala Cong chief

Left Menu

Kerala state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday said he had skipped the United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting as it was "morally and politically" wrong for him to attend the meeting.

Kerala state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala state Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Sunday said he had skipped the United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting as it was "morally and politically" wrong for him to attend the meeting. "I am now continuing as a caretaker KPCC president. That was the reason why I kept away from the UDF meeting. It was morally wrong and politically incorrect on my part to attend the meeting," Ramachandran told ANI.

On Saturday, Ramachandran offered to step down taking responsibility for the defeat in the assembly elections. Briefing the reporters, Ramachandran had said he was not keen to continue as KPCC president. Ramachandran also told that after the UDF defeat in the election, he had sent a detailed report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Ramachandran did not attend the first meeting of the UDF held on Friday after the state assembly elections. Notably, the Congress-led UDF alliance had bagged only 41 out of 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

