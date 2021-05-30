Left Menu

PM Modi greets Goa on its statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Goa on its statehood day. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Goa. PTI KR ANB ANB

PM Modi greets Goa on its statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Goa on its statehood day. Goa, which was a part of the union territory of Goa, Daman and Diu earlier, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.

Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. May the state scale new heights of progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Goa.'' PTI KR ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

