US Domestic News Roundup: Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting; New York mayoral race tests Democratic Party's stance on policing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported on Saturday. Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects without their consent, the Post reported.

Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, a town to the north of Miami in Florida, police said early on Sunday. "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3yP2YwT.

New York mayoral race tests Democratic Party's stance on policing

After more than 20 people were shot during another bloody weekend in New York, Andrew Yang, a leading candidate to become the city's next mayor, stood outside a Bronx housing project and called for an immediate increase in the number of police officers who investigate gun crimes and patrol subways. The city, Yang said on Thursday, "is failing us. We can do better."

U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28, out of 362,375,765 doses delivered.

Biden's defense budget aims to curb China, gives troops 2.7% raise

U.S. President Joe Biden's $715 billion Department of Defense budget includes a 2.7% pay raise for troops and shifts billions in spending from old systems to help pay to modernize the nuclear arsenal to deter China. The defense spending request for fiscal 2022, which was sent to Congress on Friday, invests in troop readiness, space, the Pacific Deterrence Initiative aimed at countering China's military build-up in Asia and nuclear weapons technology.

U.S. fails to intercept test missile target

A U.S. warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said. "The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium-range ballistic missile target" with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missiles, the agency said in a statement.

California governor orders review of death row inmate's conviction

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an independent investigation into the high-profile clemency petition of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who maintains he is innocent of the 1983 quadruple murder for which he was convicted. Newsom's action to mount a comprehensive new inquiry into the case came 2 1/2 years after his predecessor and fellow Democrat, Jerry Brown, ordered four key pieces of evidence be retested for DNA that might exonerate Cooper, now aged 63.

Biden budget drops Hyde Amendment to allow public funding of abortion

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed 2022 budget omits a ban on federal funding for most abortions that has been part of government spending bills for decades. The budget, released Friday, makes no mention of the "Hyde Amendment," first passed in 1976, which has been included in federal spending bills since.

Money is cheap, let's spend it - White House $6 trillion budget message

The White House on Friday sent Congress a $6 trillion budget plan that would ramp up spending on infrastructure, education and combating climate change, arguing it makes good fiscal sense to invest now, when the cost of borrowing is cheap, and reduce deficits later. The first comprehensive budget https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget offered by Democratic President Joe Biden faces strong opposition from Republican lawmakers, who want to tamp down U.S. government spending and reject his plans to hike taxes on the rich and big corporations.

Texas lawmakers to vote on Republican-backed voting limits

Texas lawmakers are set to vote on a sweeping election reform bill that limits early hours to cast ballots, bans drive-through polling sites and places new requirements on voters, the latest attempt by Republicans to impose voting restrictions at the state level. A committee of state representatives and senators finalized the legislation on Saturday, sending it to both Republican-led chambers for a simple majority vote expected sometime this weekend. Republican Governor Greg Abbott has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

