Left Menu

Punjab Cong leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat passes away at 91

Veteran Congress leader and two-time MLA from Hoshiarpurs Tanda, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, passed away following prolonged illness in Mohali. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Surjit Kaur Kalkat. Sad to learn about the demise of veteran INCPunjab leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat from District Hoshiarpur.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:43 IST
Punjab Cong leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat passes away at 91
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and two-time MLA from Hoshiarpur’s Tanda, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, passed away following prolonged illness in Mohali. She was 91. Kalkat had won from the Tanda assembly constituency in 1980 and 1992. She was a cabinet minister in the Harcharan Singh Brar-led government in Punjab. Her husband Dr Amir Singh Kalkat had also won from the Tanda constituency twice in 1969 and 1972. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Surjit Kaur Kalkat. ''Sad to learn about the demise of veteran @INCPunjab leader Surjit Kaur Kalkat from District Hoshiarpur. She died a natural death yesterday. My condolences to the family and supporters.RIP!, ''said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021