2 die, 3 ill after taking illicit arrack

Two persons have died and three fallen ill after allegedly consuming illegally distilled arrack at Senthankudivillage near Mayiladuthurai, police said.

The five reportedly took the arrack on Saturday.

Once they reached their respective houses, two reported severe eye irritation and soon started losing vision, the police said.

One of them was taken to the government Mayiladuthurai hospital, where he died a few hours after admission. The other died at home, they said.

The other two reported loss of vision and were admitted to the intensive care unit of the same hospital.

The remaining one reportedly fell ill and their relatives have taken steps to hospitalise them, the police said.

Investigations have begun if the five consumed liquor or any other chemical substance, they said adding post- mortems reports are awaited.

