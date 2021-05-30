Seven years of Modi govt: BJP K'taka unit chief plants saplings

BJP Karnataka state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday planted saplings at the Mahatma Gandhi park here to mark the seventh anniversary of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing party workers, Kateel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully handled the pandemic situation in the country.

Modi as Prime Minister also boosted India's image in the world by maintaining good relations with other countries, Kateel said.

The saplings are being planted as part of the partys 'Seva hi Sangathan,' programme to mark the seventh year of Modi government.

Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, and party workers were present on the occasion.

Later, Kateel visited the community health centre at Lady Hill here and honoured health workers.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

