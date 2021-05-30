Left Menu

Mamata thinks if she is like king, ignores opposition: BJP MP

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly fighting with the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MP Raju Bista on Sunday said the TMC supremo thinks if she is like a king and ignore the opposition.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:26 IST
Mamata thinks if she is like king, ignores opposition: BJP MP
BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly fighting with the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MP Raju Bista on Sunday said the TMC supremo thinks if she is like a king and ignore the opposition. "In this grave crisis over COVID pandemic, Mamata Banerjee is busy fighting with the Centre. The chief minister is thinking if she is like a king. She ignores the opposition parties. She is not cooperating with elected BJP MPs and MLAs to combat the COVID pandemic," the BJP MP from Darjeeling told reporters.

Bista's remarks come against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee skipping the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Earlier on Sunday, Bista visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) along with BJP MLAs Anandamay Barman and Sankar Ghosh and handed over two oxygen concentrators and masks to the medical superintendent. The initiative was taken to celebrate the seven-year tenure of the BJP government at the Centre.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting. However, she along with the state chief secretary arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her "pre-scheduled" meeting at Digha.

On Saturday, Banerjee questioned the presence of other BJP leaders in the Prime Minister's review meeting with her. Mamata Banerjee's remarks came in the light of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari attending the Prime Miniter's review meeting in Paschim Medinipur on Friday. Besides Adhikari, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debashree Chowdhury were also present in the meeting.

Banerjee asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021