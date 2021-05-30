Maha: Senior scribe roughed up over publication of news on Nilesh Rane

Executive editor of a Marathi daily based in Aurangabad in Maharashtra was manhandled by four persons on Sunday who also tried to blacken his face over the publication of a news item regarding former Congress MP and Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha leader Nilesh Rane, police said.

Five persons reached the office of the newspaper around 1.30 pm and confronted the executive editor Ravindra Tahakik over the news item, an official said.

A video of the incident showed four persons purportedly demanding an apology from Tahakik and pushing him.

They are also seen throwing some black liquid on Tahakik which fell on his face and clothes.

All the five men had fled before the police reached the office, the official said.

''The persons who visited the office of the newspaper are yet to be detained,'' the MIDC Chikalthana police station official told PTI.

Nilesh Rane, son of senior politician and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, was elected on a Congress ticket from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency in the Konkan region of the state in 2009.

Nilesh lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

