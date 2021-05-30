Left Menu

Cyprus ruling conservatives hold slim lead in Sunday vote-exit poll

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:34 IST
Cyprus ruling conservatives hold slim lead in Sunday vote-exit poll
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus's ruling conservatives held a narrow lead in Sunday's parliamentary election, an exit poll by state TV showed after voting ended.

The right-wing Democratic Rally was expected to win between 24-28% of the vote, followed by Communist AKEL polling between 23-27 %, the poll shown by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation said. It was based on 75% of 3,200 exit poll respondents being counted.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021