Cyprus ruling conservatives hold slim lead in Sunday vote-exit poll

Cyprus's ruling conservatives held a narrow lead in Sunday's parliamentary election, an exit poll by state TV showed after voting ended.

The right-wing Democratic Rally was expected to win between 24-28% of the vote, followed by Communist AKEL polling between 23-27 %, the poll shown by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation said. It was based on 75% of 3,200 exit poll respondents being counted.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

