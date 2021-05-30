Cyprus ruling conservatives hold slim lead in Sunday vote-exit poll
30-05-2021
Cyprus's ruling conservatives held a narrow lead in Sunday's parliamentary election, an exit poll by state TV showed after voting ended.
The right-wing Democratic Rally was expected to win between 24-28% of the vote, followed by Communist AKEL polling between 23-27 %, the poll shown by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation said. It was based on 75% of 3,200 exit poll respondents being counted.
