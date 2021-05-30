Left Menu

Modi govt anniversary: Former Maha CM flays Centre

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:37 IST
  Country:
  India

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday led a protest here against the Narendra Modi government which completed two years in its second term.

Chavan, a former state chief minister, said Modi's rigid stand on several issues had triggered a crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak and left people jobless.

The Centre was not providing any stimulus to get the economy back on its feet, he said, adding that even vaccine manufacturers were not getting grants from the Union government.

Chavan hit out at the Centre for what he claimed was vaccine mismanagement and said it should have bought 200 crore doses to bring down costs rather than placing small orders from time to time.

Speaking on reservations for the Maratha community, the Congress leader said the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis must make their stand clear on the issue.

