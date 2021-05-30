Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL27 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT India fighting Covid with all its might: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to a number of people ranging from those engaged in transporting medical oxygen to lab technician, and said the country's resolve to prevail over the virus is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces.

DEL55 PM-LD GOVT ANNIVERSARY Country experienced many moments of national pride: PM Modi on his govt's 7th anniversary New Delhi: The country has experienced many moments of national pride during his government's tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted its initiatives on national security and various development measures on its seventh anniversary.

DEL50 LOCKDOWN-LD STATES Haryana, Odisha, Telangana extend lockdown; UP, J-K ease corona curfew New Delhi: Haryana, Odisha and Telangana were the latest among states and Union Territories to extend the COVID-induced lockdown, while Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced a partial easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases, though night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL28 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-QUAD Some countries portrayed Quad as military alliance to raise 'unsubstantiated fears': Army Chief New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has said that some countries have portrayed the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition as a military alliance to raise ''unsubstantiated fears'' despite no concrete evidence to back their claims. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL48 CHOKSI-DOMINICA-GIRLFRIEND Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica for dinner: Antigua and Barbuda PM New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi may have left his sanctuary in Antigua and taken a boat ride to neighbouring Dominica to have dinner or a ''good time'' with his girlfriend, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said. By Abhishek Shukla DEL30 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-MODERNISATION Modernisation of Indian Army well on course: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane New Delhi: The modernisation of the Indian Army is well on course, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has said, dismissing apprehensions that the need for devoting more resources to guard the Line of Actual Control in the face of the prolonged standoff with China in eastern Ladakh may starve the force of funds for buying new weapons and platforms. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL41 VACCINE-SERUM-SUPPLY Will be able to manufacture, supply 10 cr Covishield doses in June: Serum Institute to Centre New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of Covishield in June, official sources said on Sunday amid complaint by states about the shortage of anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs.

DEL52 2NDLD MONSOON Monsoon onset over Kerala to be delayed; likely to hit state by June 3: IMD New Delhi: The arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

DEL29 CONG-LD GOVT ANNIVERSARY Modi govt harmful for country: Congress on its 7th anniversary New Delhi: The Narendra Modi dispensation is harmful for the country as it has failed on every front and betrayed people's trust, the Congress charged on Sunday on the seventh anniversary of the government.

CAL8 AS-VACCINE- LD CM Only 20,000-25,000 vaccine doses left for 18-44 age group in Assam: Himanta Guwahati: Hinting at shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-44 age group in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state has only 20,000-25,000 doses left as of now for the younger population.

MDS4 TN-SASIKALA-AIADMK Sasikala hints at efforts to regain control of AIADMK, a political comeback Chennai: V K Sasikala, eased out from the AIADMK years ago, has hinted at resumption of efforts to regain control of the party, a political comeback, by telling her supporters that there would soon be a ''good decision.'' LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-VIRUS-DOCTORS Resident doctors needed in hospitals, decision to extend training not ex facie arbitrary: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said services of resident doctors are imperative for functioning of hospitals in the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the authorities' decision to extend their training beyond schedule cannot be ex facie arbitrary or unreasonable.

FOREIGN FGN15 UK-JOHNSON-4THLD MARRIAGE British PM Boris Johnson marries his fiancee Carrie Symonds in private ceremony London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony in London, the Downing Street said on Sunday. By H S Rao FGN8 US-INDIAN-FRAUD Indian-American nurse practitioner gets 20 years jail in USD 52 million healthcare fraud Houston: An Indian-American nurse practitioner has been sentenced to 20 years in jail and ordered to repay over USD 52 million in restitution for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme in the US. By Seema Hakhu Kachru PTI TDS TDS

