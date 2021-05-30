Delhi health minister's OSD succumbs to COVID-19 a day before his retirement

An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday, a day before his retirement, according to his family.

A K Rakshit, was battling COVID-19 for over a month. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

''He was admitted to Aakash hospital in Dwarka on April 23. He succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Sunday, a day before he was to retire,'' his son, Sandipan Rakshit, told PTI.

The OSD was working in the camp office of the Delhi health minister.

In a tweet, Jain condoled the death of the officer.

''Today sad news was received. Our colleague Rakshit ji died this afternoon while battling corona. He had been fighting with corona for the past one month. May God rest the departed soul in peace and give his family the strength to overcome this sorrow,'' the minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar Gupta, a doctor working at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic also succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

''Delhi has lost another gem. Dr Pawan Kumar Gupta, a great soul and an excellent doctor has lost his life due to Covid. He was giving his services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic, Prahladpur, during the pandemic. May his soul rest in peace Folded hands. Om Shanti,'' Jain said in another tweet.

Delhi has recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

