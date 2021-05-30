Cases in Maha down but numbers at last year's peak: Thackeray
It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover, he said.We also have another devil to deal with black fungus. The coronavirus task force is keeping track, he said.
- Country:
- India
The daily coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are on the decline but these numbers are close to last year's peak levels, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
Addressing people of the state through social media, Thackeray asked them not to let their guard down while bracing for the third wave of the pandemic.
The CM also indicated that the present lockdown-like restrictions in the state valid till June 1 will be extended by a fortnight, adding there may be certain relaxations.
''Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year's peak,'' Thackeray said.
The ''Majha doctor'' initiative of the state government will help reach out to family doctors to avoid overmedication and hospitalisation of asymptomatic cases, he said.
''There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover,'' he said.
''We also have another devil to deal with: black fungus. We have 3,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state. The coronavirus task force is keeping track,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Majha
- Maharashtra
- Thackeray
ALSO READ
PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in state
PM Modi speak to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on cyclone Tauktae related situation in state: Officials.
PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in Maharashtra
(Eds: Corrects numbers in BOM 24) Maharashtra's oxygen generation capacity of 1250 MT was increased to 1300 MT but daily requirement went up to 1700 MT: Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra's oxygen generation capacity 12,500 MT which was increased to 13,000 MT but daily requirement went up to 17,000 MT: Uddhav Thackeray.