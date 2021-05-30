Left Menu

Welfare activities held to mark seven years of Modi govt

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday carried out several welfare activities to mark seven years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Poonia said the government led by Prime Minister Modi has taken several decisions for public welfare.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday carried out several welfare activities to mark seven years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. State BJP president Satish Poonia distributed ration kits among the poor in Amber. In Daulatpura, he boosted the morale of blood donors in a camp and gave them certificates. Poonia said the government led by Prime Minister Modi has taken several decisions for public welfare. He said the party legislators and office-bearers participated in several welfare initiatives on Sunday. Poonia said PM Modi brought many fundamental changes in the country and introduced schemes that changed the life of the common man.

At the same time, he said, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi changed the lives of farmers. In Udaipur, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, distributed food items among the needy while Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore visited a blood donation camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

