Navjot Sidhu likely to meet 3-member party committee on Tuesday in Delhi

Congress leader and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will be among other leaders who will meet on Tuesday a three-member committee formed to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress, party sources said on Sunday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted the panel after a section of party leaders expressed discontent over the handling of the 2015 sacrilege issue and subsequent firing incidents in Kotkapura in Faridkot. They had also held meetings to exert pressure on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for early action against the perpetrators of the incident.

Sidhu has been critical of Amarinder Singh after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe into Kotkapura firing case.

The sources said that the first batch of 26 Congress legislators, including ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, will meet the panel's members on Monday in Delhi.

Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu will be among other party leaders from Punjab who will meet the committee on Tuesday, they said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also likely to meet the committee on Thursday or Friday, the sources said.

Sidhu, a former minister, has repeatedly attacked Amarinder Singh over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege issue and subsequent police firing incidents.

The chief minister had even slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue, calling the Congress leader's outbursts ''total indiscipline''.

The Congress had in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls, promised to take strict action against those involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents.

The panel has also been asked to draw a strategy for strengthening the party for the 2022 assembly polls.

The committee is led by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge with All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal as its members.

The committee, which held its meeting on Saturday, had decided to have one-on-one meetings with legislators, ministers, MPs and other senior party leaders beginning from May 31 in Delhi.

