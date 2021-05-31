HP CM visits Indo-China border area in state, says will apprise Centre of it

A day after visiting the Indo-China border areas at Samdo in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said he would soon apprise the Centre of his report on the visit.

Thakur said he went to the border areas following “inputs” after the violation of the state airspace last year by Chinese helicopters and some construction activities, including those of roads near the border.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing reporters amid allegations by HP Congress president Kuldeep Rathore that there have been “feeling of insecurity” among villagers amid the construction activities by the Chinese.

The chief minister, however, refuted the allegations and asked the Congress leader to shun politics on issues related to the border.

He said the country’s security forces are strongly deployed there.

Earlier in a news conference, Rathore had demanded from the chief minister to make public the finding of his visit to the Indo-China border.

He had also told reporters that he had written last year only about these construction activities by the Chinese near the border to the Centre besides the state governor and the chief minister, but the government had remained silent on these issues.

