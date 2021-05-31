'AT UP-ADITYANATH-BJP Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday '
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed both the face and the fortune of the country after assuming power seven years ago.
Adityanath made the remark while addressing villagers of Ghurepara in Sitapur district and Sijhari village of Mahoba district during public functions to mark the completion of seven years of the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP said in a statement.
He also said it is the prime minister’s “far-sightedness and sensitive efforts” that India, a country of 135 crore people, is safe in this pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
