BJP vice president to visit Lucknow on Monday
BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will reach Lucknow on Monday on a two-day visit to review the party's campaigns.
BJP's UP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla on Sunday said Mohan Singh and the party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh will be in Lucknow on May 31 and June 1.
During their stay, they will review the helpdesk started during the COVID-19 pandemic and other programmes and campaigns of the party, he said.
