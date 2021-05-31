Left Menu

UP govt announced Rs 10 lakh aid for family members of scribes who died due to COVID-19

Praising the efforts of journalists, he said, During such challenging and testing times, all journalists and media workers have risked their lives to bring to us relevant and authentic information.

In a bid to encourage and honour the tireless and unparalleled contribution of journalists, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 10 lakh financial aid for family members of scribes who died due to COVID-19.

On the occasion of 'Hindi Journalism Day', Adityanath said, ''From the freedom movement to the present times, Hindi journalism has had an unprecedented contribution in social awakening and nation-building. My heartfelt greetings to all journalists on Hindi Journalism Day.'' The chief minister said that the government is committed to provide all support to journalists and will continue to encourage them. Praising the efforts of journalists, he said, ''During such challenging and testing times, all journalists and media workers have risked their lives to bring to us relevant and authentic information. They have worked 24x7 which is commendable.'' During the second wave of the pandemic, many journalists across the country got infected on duty and lost their lives, leaving their families helpless, the UP government said.

