Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Health workers sue Texas hospital over compulsory vaccinations - Washington Post

Advertisement

A group of 117 healthcare workers at a Texas hospital filed a lawsuit in state court against their employer's mandate requiring all staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington Post reported on Saturday. Employees of Houston Methodist Hospital said in the lawsuit that their employer's compulsory immunization requirement violated the Nuremberg Code, a set of standards designed after World War Two to prevent experimentation on human subjects without their consent, the Post reported.

Gunmen kill two, wound 20 outside Florida concert

Assailants opened fire on a crowd outside a concert in Florida early on Sunday, killing two people and wounding more than 20, police and media reports said. Three people got out of a white SUV and fired assault-style weapons and handguns at revelers gathered for an album launch party at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county, according to local media.

U.S. administers 294.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 294,928,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 366,316,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 293,705,050 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 29 out of 366,314,625 doses delivered.

'Real compromise' on U.S. infrastructure bill possible - Republican senator

Negotiations with U.S. President Joe Biden over a potentially massive infrastructure investment package are inching forward even though disagreements remain over the size and scope of such legislation, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said on Sunday. "I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely, because we're both still in the game," Capito said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

New York mayoral race tests Democratic Party's stance on policing

After more than 20 people were shot during another bloody weekend in New York, Andrew Yang, a leading candidate to become the city’s next mayor, stood outside a Bronx housing project and called for an immediate increase in the number of police officers who investigate gun crimes and patrol subways. The city, Yang said on Thursday, "is failing us. We can do better."

Biden marks son Beau's death with grave visit, remarks to military families

President Joe Biden marked the sixth anniversary on Sunday of his son Beau's death with a visit to his grave site and a speech about grief to military families and veterans, on the eve of the Memorial Day holiday commemorating the country's military dead. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited Beau Biden's grave in Delaware and attended church at the cemetery in the president's home state on a cold, overcast day.

Texas legislature close to approving measure to make voting more difficult

The Texas Legislature on Sunday moved closer to approving a sweeping bill that curtails voting opportunities in the country's second most-populous state, as Republicans fast-tracked the measure before the legislative session closes. After an overnight debate, the state Senate voted along party lines to pass the bill, whose provisions include limiting early hours to cast ballots, banning drive-through polling sites and placing new requirements on voters.

U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28, out of 362,375,765 doses delivered.

U.S. fails to intercept test missile target

A U.S. warship failed to intercept a medium-range ballistic missile test target on Saturday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said. "The objective of the test was to demonstrate the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept a medium-range ballistic missile target" with a salvo of two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missiles, the agency said in a statement.

California governor orders review of death row inmate's conviction

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an independent investigation into the high-profile clemency petition of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who maintains he is innocent of the 1983 quadruple murder for which he was convicted. Newsom's action to mount a comprehensive new inquiry into the case came 2 1/2 years after his predecessor and fellow Democrat, Jerry Brown, ordered four key pieces of evidence be retested for DNA that might exonerate Cooper, now aged 63.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)