National news schedule for Monday, May 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 09:47 IST
NATIONAL * Virus and vaccination updates * Political briefings NCR * Delhi BJP press conference * Virus and vaccination updates NORTH * Coronavirus updates * Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s press conference * BJP president JP Nadda to inaugurate oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh SOUTH * Coronavirus updates EAST * Developments on West Bengal CS transfer case * Related political stories * Narada case hearing at Calcutta High Court * Covid/Lockdown related stories WEST * Coronavirus updates * Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to flag off trial runs of two new metro lines in Mumbai PTI HMB

