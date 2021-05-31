National news schedule for Monday, May 31
- Country:
- India
NATIONAL * Virus and vaccination updates * Political briefings NCR * Delhi BJP press conference * Virus and vaccination updates NORTH * Coronavirus updates * Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s press conference * BJP president JP Nadda to inaugurate oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh SOUTH * Coronavirus updates EAST * Developments on West Bengal CS transfer case * Related political stories * Narada case hearing at Calcutta High Court * Covid/Lockdown related stories WEST * Coronavirus updates * Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to flag off trial runs of two new metro lines in Mumbai PTI HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients
Mumbai: 4 held for trying to extort money on pretext of breach of COVID-19 norms
Amid spike in COVID-related deaths, Mumbai's Muslim graveyard on verge of closure due to shortage of land
Cyclone Tauktae: Districts on Maharashtra's Konkan coast asked to review preparedness
Cyclone Tauktae: Amit Shah reviews preparedness with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman-Diu administrator