Ker CM tables resolution in Assembly extending support to Lakshadweep people

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday moved a resolution in the state Assembly expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep who are on a path of protest against the recent actions of the island administrator.

He said there was an attempt to destroy the indigenous lifestyle and ecosystem in the archipelago and implement the 'saffron agenda' through the backdoor.

Coconut trees were painted with saffron colour there as part of theagenda, the CPI(M) veteran alleged moving the resolution.

''The attempt is to impose and implement the saffron agenda and corporate interests in Lakshadweep,'' Vijayan said.

It is the first ever resolution moved in the House after the second Vijayan government came to power achieving a resounding victory in the April 6 Assembly polls.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

